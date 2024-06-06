IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Media Town-I Feeder
On Saturday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, E-Block Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle S.Garden-I Feeder and surrounding areas.
