IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Media Town-I Feeder

On Saturday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, E-Block Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle S.Garden-I Feeder and surrounding areas.