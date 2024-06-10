IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Tuesday and Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Tuesday and Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Tuesday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, F Block Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, CBR-I Feeder

On Wednesday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Doctor Town Feeder and surrounding areas.