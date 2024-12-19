IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PAF, MES Feeders

On Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Chhata Bakhtawar, Sohan, UC Road, G-8/1, Athal, F-8, G-10/2, H-8/2, Al-catel, Police Line, Bella Road, NPF.II, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Beirut, Balawra, Treat, T&T, I-10/2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, C Block, Asghar Mal, Abu Bakar, Khurram Colony, KRL, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, Bani, Committee Chowk, Dhok Hakmdad, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Pirwadahai, Mangtal, Dhok Hasu, Industrial, Alamabad, Social Security Hospital, Muslimabad, Quaidabad, Bagh Sardar, Rajaabad, Tench Bhatta, Railway Colony, Radio Pak-I, Bajnial, Bajnial.II, Pindhon, Ratta, DM Mill Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad.II, Sawan Garden-II, Model Town, MSF, Park View, Major Riaz, Humayun Road, Kaliyal, Dhamial, UC Lakhan, Chungi No. 22, Rajar, Dhok Awan, Lahtrar.II, Doberan, New Chuah, Fazl Ahmed Shaheed, Pinjar, Sagri, Pind Jatla, Bengali, Raman, Gagan, Mandara, Color City, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park.

I, car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Zaraj.I&II, Zeta-1, IST, Dhok Awan, Kot Jabi Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Taxila, HMC Road, Sher Shah Suri, Ghori, Salargah, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, PM Colony, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Hassan Abdal, Ahmednagar, Shah Dir, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company, Hattian, Maskinabad, Aminabad, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Dhok Fateh, Kachhari, Attock Cantt, Gharibwal, Sony, Kasran, Graceland-I Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachary, F-13 Gurmala, Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, F-8 Civil Line, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Dena-I Bakrala, Pedial, New Singhoi, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dena-4 City, Gujar Khan, Matwa, Scheme.I, Pind Mate Khan, Sohahu Kachary, Mal Awan, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, Dora Bhadial, Thakra, RTM Mills, KTM Mills, Kangar Thati, Islampura, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan, Line Park, Mureed, Dharanka, Main Bazaar, Dera Muslim, Dhadial City, Drogi Rajgan, Chakral, Dandoot, Duffer, Katas, PD Khan, Abdullah Pur, Kot Chaudhryan, Lawa, Dharabi, Dhalar, Mugla, Dharmand, Khanpur Feeders, GSO Circle, from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Numanpur-2, Bagh No-2, Numanpura, Harijal, Numanpura-3 feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV Islamabad International Airport Consumer Grid Station and Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan feeders and surrounding areas.