IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a two-day power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Wednesday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/2, New I-10/1, New I-10/2, Treat, Golf City, Diplomatic, Bani Gala, Mohra Noor Bani Gala, Mohra Noor, Athal, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu-I&II, NIH, Golf City Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Radio Pak-I, Gowalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhok Noor, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, X-Laire, AOWHS, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed Feeders, Attock Circle, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla Feeders.

On Thursday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Pir Sohawa, Bari Imam, Punjab House, Khayaban Iqbal, Pir Sohawa, Quaid-e-Azam University Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sector IV, Airport, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Modern Flour Mill, Mullatabad, KTM, Peshawar Road, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital, Nust Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad, Chaklala, Bisali, Jhatta Hathial, New Kaliam, Industrial, Gumti, Old Kaliam, Bhal, Murat, Khasala, Jarrar Camp, Japan Road, Jinnah-I&II Feeders, Attock Circle, KSB, Lala Zaar, Small Industrial Estate, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Pathar Garh, Salampur, Hassan Abdal, Col. Sher Khan Feeders and surrounding areas.