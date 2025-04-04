Open Menu

IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Gracy Line Feeders

On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Defence Road, Hamayoun 1, Rose Lane, Adyala, Kaiyal, Humayuon Road,

RCCI-I,II,IV Feeders and surrounding areas.

