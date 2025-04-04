IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 11:34 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Gracy Line Feeders
On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Defence Road, Hamayoun 1, Rose Lane, Adyala, Kaiyal, Humayuon Road,
RCCI-I,II,IV Feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq
Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders
Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the unknown
UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 2030
"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Ha ..
Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Station, HFH
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forces for killing two t ..2 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 072 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District7 minutes ago
-
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair25 minutes ago
-
"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan25 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Station, HFH25 minutes ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Information for KP visits PTV25 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto58 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti58 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases58 minutes ago