IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for April 11-12 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on 11 April from 09:00am to 04:00pm, D-12/Mkz, D-12/3&4, Railway Road, MPCHS, NPF, Kalanjar feeders,On 12 April from 09:00am to 04:00pm, G-14/3&4 feeders and surrounding areas.