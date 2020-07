IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Monday and Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Monday from 04:40am to 09:40 am, Sagri, HPT-2 feeders, 07:00am to 12:00noon, Duffer, P.D. Khan, Katchari feeders 07:00am to 01:00pm, Gharial feeder, 07:00am to 11:00am, Cap: Nisar Shaheed, feederOn Tuesday from 04:40am to 09:40am, Sagri, HPT-2, feeders, 07:00am to 12:00noon, Duffer, P.D. Khan, Katchari feeders 05:00am to 10:00am, Hamid Jhangi, Mandra-1, Mandra-II feeder, 07:00am to 01:00pm, Nogazi, Fazaia feeders 07:00am to 11:00am, Jakkar, Afzal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Khana East, Tarlai, Koral, KTM-2, RTM, Thakra, Guliana feeders and surrounding areas.