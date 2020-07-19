IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday and Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Monday from 05:00am to 09:00am, Daffar, Pind Dadan Khan, Katchary, Gharyal feedersOn Tuesday from 05:00am to 09:00am, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Bhekri, Nogazi, Fazaia feeders, and surrounding areas.