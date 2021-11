IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension schedule for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Karial, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari 14, Humayun, Humayun 1, Nogzi, Bhekri, Ghauri Garden, Sodran, Khanna 2, Al Noor Colony, Khanna East, City Sohawa, Kachhri. Sohawa, Dhok Awan, Lehtar, Khawaja, New Chawah, Ghazan Khan, Zia Masjid, Highway, Shakirullah, G-8, Orchard Scheme, Faisal Masjid, I-11/3, G-10/3, H-8/2 , G-13/3, Dargah, NIH, AQ Khan, Kaldana, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Nambal, Kayani Road, Officer Colony, Pind Hoon, Rata, Haider Road, Sir Syed Road, Chaklala, River Garden, Model Town , Scheme 3, Humayun-1, Kalial, Gulshan Fatima, Shah Jeewan, Chungi No. 22, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Basali, Bahr Kalial, Syed Kasran, Mahuta, Taxila, Mushtaq Hussain, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Hussainabad, Gondal Attock Cantt. Aminabad, Shadi Khan, Ghor Ghashti, Shah Dir, Malwali, Mathial, Nara, Khor, Kamdial, Khandha, Bahtar, Sarai Alamgir, F-Nine Chak Daulat, Mangla Cantt, Dina One Bakrala, Hasnot, Mal Awan, Boliana, Islampura, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina City, Housing Scheme, Minara, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Main Bazar, Dhadial Express, Durgi Rajgan, Adi, Bhikri, Dandot, Hasil, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad.

Dharmand Feeders,From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Abdul Raheem, Malik Altaf, Parbat Road, Shakirullah, Jinnah Super, New NIC, New F-7, FPSC, Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PMC, Fuji CementPlant-2 Feeders,On Sunday From 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM Jhanda, SBP, Humayun Road, Rawalpindi 3, CNC, VIP, Askari-7, Sir Syed Road, FFC, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Former Lawyers Colony, AOWHS, Wilayat Colony, Mehboob Shaheed, Morgah, FF Hospital, Pindi board, Park View, Rawalpindi-3, Pindi Board, Morgah, VIP Feeders From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Parliament House, Filtration Plant, Frontier House, Embassy, Pak Secretariat No. 2, Parliament Lodges, Aiwan-e-Sadr, PM House, Islamabad Club-2, Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD-2, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump-2, Rehmatabad-2 Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Better Feeder, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Chaklala Garrison, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector Four, Humayun Road, APHS, Rawalpindi-3 Feeders, From 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM 132 KV Sangjani AWC and Valley Feeder and surroundings.