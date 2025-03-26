IESCO Notifies 3-day Power Suspension Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified three-day power suspension programme for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 28,29, 30) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gawalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Doberan Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, New Chuah Feeder
On Saturday From 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Doberan Feeders, On Sunday From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, III & IV Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, New Chuah Feeder and surrounding areas.
