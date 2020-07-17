IESCO notifies 3-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified power suspension programme for July 19-21 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on July 19 from 05:00am to 09:00am, mandra 1. Mandra 2 feedersOn July 20 from 05:00am to 09:00am, daffar, pind dadan khan, kathcry, gharyal feedrsOn July 21 from 05:00am to 09:00am, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Bhekri, Nogazi, Fazaia feeders, and surrounding areas.