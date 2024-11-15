Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Annual Power Distribution System Maintenance, Up Gradation Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

The Operations Directorate of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued on Monday annual power distribution system maintenance and up gradation schedule for over 114 grid stations and distribution transformers from Saturday (November 16 to 30)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Operations Directorate of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued on Monday annual power distribution system maintenance and up gradation schedule for over 114 grid stations and distribution transformers from Saturday (November 16 to 30).

“Temporary power shutdowns will be implemented on the relevant 11kV feeders to facilitate necessary maintenance and up gradation for over 114 grid stations and distribution transformers,” said a press release.

During this annual maintenance period, tree trimming will also be carried out near power lines to prevent tripping incidents. Timely system upgrades and maintenance are critical to ensuring a stable power distribution system and eliminating tripping and overloading issues.

IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan instructed all operational, construction, GSO, and GSC directorates to ensure quality work and timely power restoration without any compromise.

The system maintenance schedule has been uploaded on IESCO website www.iesco.com,pk. Consumers can also get information regarding shutdown schedule on IESCO’s X account @iesco_official and the official Facebook page IESCO Official on daily basis.

For further information, consumers may contact their respective SDO offices, IESCO help-line at 118, or call CMC at 051-9252933-34.

