IESCO Notifies One Day Power Suspension Program

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

IESCO notifies one day power suspension program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified a power suspension program for on December 14 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Khor, Fatehpur, Mandi Bahlwal,Scheme-1, Matawa feeders and surrounding areas.

