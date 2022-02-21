IESCO notifies online katcharies schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding online 'katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding online 'katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints.

According to the schedule, SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would listen the consumers complaints at telephone 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi City Circle at 051-9292675, SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle at 051-9293048, SE Attock Circle at 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle at 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle at 0544-9270377 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in on line Katcharies for immediate solution to their complaints.

IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad will personally monitor the online Katcharies, said a press release issued here Monday.