UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Online Katcharies Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 07:07 PM

IESCO notifies online katcharies schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding online 'katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding online 'katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints.

According to the schedule, SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would listen the consumers complaints at telephone 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi City Circle at 051-9292675, SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle at 051-9293048, SE Attock Circle at 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle at 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle at 0544-9270377 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in on line Katcharies for immediate solution to their complaints.

IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad will personally monitor the online Katcharies, said a press release issued here Monday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India

Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India

2 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1,194 injured in Punjab road accidents

10 killed, 1,194 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 Bench, bar important in provision of justice: LHC ..

Bench, bar important in provision of justice: LHC CJ

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister message on International Mother Lan ..

Chief Minister message on International Mother Language Day

2 minutes ago
 US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 s ..

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 summit

12 minutes ago
 Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies t ..

Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies to boost up businesses, trade, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>