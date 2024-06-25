Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Sohdran Road, Ghori Garden, Sharifabad, Burma, Khanna Dak Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Zia Masjid, Iqbal Town, Highway, Service Road East, Fazahia, Sohan Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Rata, Noon, Raja Sultan, Range Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Swan Garden-I, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Dhamyal-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Morgah, Pindi board, Park View, car Chowk, Jail Park, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS Feeders, Attock Circle, Colonel Sher Khan, Hussainabad, Wahdat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan, Mansar, Haji Shah, Kamra Rural, Gondal, Hameed, Muslim Town Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, Dhoda, Megan Feeders and surrounding.

