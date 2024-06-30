IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Pind Hoon, Raja Sultan Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, NPF-1, River Garden-II Feeders and surrounding areas.
