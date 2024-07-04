IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Range Road, T&T, 6th Road, PTCL Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Car Chowk Feeder and surrounding areas.