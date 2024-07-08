Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Lakho, Katarian Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, CBR-II Feeder, from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Trat. T&T, Bhara Kho-II, Bhara Kho.I, NIH, Galfe City, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, FSH, I-8/4, I-8 Markaz, Industrial-I, Modern Steel, New PTN, Pak Iron Steel, Mumtaz Steel, Fazal Rubber, MG Steel, Potohar Steel, Fazal Ghee, GOR, I-10/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, Bani, Holy Family Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Zaraj-I, Zaraj-II, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal feeders and surrounding areas.

