IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Lakho, Katarian Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, CBR-II Feeder, from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Trat. T&T, Bhara Kho-II, Bhara Kho.I, NIH, Galfe City, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, FSH, I-8/4, I-8 Markaz, Industrial-I, Modern Steel, New PTN, Pak Iron Steel, Mumtaz Steel, Fazal Rubber, MG Steel, Potohar Steel, Fazal Ghee, GOR, I-10/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, Bani, Holy Family Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Zaraj-I, Zaraj-II, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey
Robber held after encounter with police
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission te ..
DC visits routes of mourning processions
IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers
Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Muharram
Wimbledon day 8 results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering7 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting7 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with police7 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission test3 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of mourning processions3 minutes ago
-
IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers3 minutes ago
-
Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto4 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Muharram51 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates Kissan Facilitation Center55 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects10 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muharram10 minutes ago