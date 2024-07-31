Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:21 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa, Farash Town, Dhala, Bari Imam Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shams Colony, Nust Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur Feeder, from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Satellite Town, I-14/3 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, NPF-I Feeder, from 05:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Attock Circle, Malhwali, Masood Shaheed Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Bank Bari Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Khanpur Attock From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan