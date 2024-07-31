IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa, Farash Town, Dhala, Bari Imam Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shams Colony, Nust Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur Feeder, from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Satellite Town, I-14/3 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, NPF-I Feeder, from 05:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Attock Circle, Malhwali, Masood Shaheed Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders and surrounding areas.
