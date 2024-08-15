Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period in Islamabad Circle, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Jhangi, EME Complex, Commercial Centre, Chakra, Shukrial Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dr. Town, Qureshiabad, Garja-I, Ranyal, Shahpur, Dhok Noor, Jhelum Circle, Islampura, Kangar, Qazia feeders and surrounding areas.

