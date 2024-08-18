IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period in Islamabad Circle from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Attock Circle. Muqsood Shaheed Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, 6th Road Feeder and surrounding areas.