IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period in Islamabad Circle from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Attock Circle. Muqsood Shaheed Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, 6th Road Feeder and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 171 emergencies last week24 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs 1 lac fine on food points over hygiene rules violations33 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain33 minutes ago
-
LDA & MCL initiate operation to remove construction materials, debris from roads34 minutes ago
-
Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives34 minutes ago
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed54 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered1 hour ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike1 hour ago
-
Youth electrocuted2 hours ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,0002 hours ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals2 hours ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident2 hours ago