IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Comsat, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, PHA-II, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, Officers Colony, Tench Bhatta, H-8/2, I-8/2, Peer Sohawah, Bri Imam, Khayaban Iqbal, F-6/2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor Colony, Nora Road, Mazimal Town, FOECHS, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cant Circle, Japan Road, Janah-I & II, Jail Park-I, New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, Jhatta Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Gumti, Jarrar Camp, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Morgah, Park View, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Shahpur, Dhok Noor Feeders, Attock.

Circle, Shakardara, Qazian, GBHP Colony, Nawaz Shaheed, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Islampura, Kangar, Qazian, Abbaspura, Ajmal Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, Dhoda Feeders and surrounding areas.