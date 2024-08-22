IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kurry Road, Shalimar City, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogzi, Chakaral Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Japan Road, car Chowk, RA Bazar, Chungi No-22, Tench Bhatta, Kayani Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Garhi Afghana, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Al Qadir Mills , Sackral feeders and surrounding areas.