IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Trit, T&T, Bhara Kahu I&II, NIH, Golf City, H-8/2 Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Alamabad, Raja Sultan, Sardar Bagh, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, Ali Market, Khayaban Sirsyed, Mohammadi Chowk, Kuri Road, Chakra, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhamyal, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Humayun-1, Dhok Hasu, Peer Wadhai, Quaidabad Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shukrila, Mundi Bhalwal, Chapran, Puran, Karoli, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur, Malhal Mughlan, Segalabad feeders and surrounding areas.