Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Trit, T&T, Bhara Kahu I&II, NIH, Golf City, H-8/2 Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Alamabad, Raja Sultan, Sardar Bagh, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, Ali Market, Khayaban Sirsyed, Mohammadi Chowk, Kuri Road, Chakra, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhamyal, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Humayun-1, Dhok Hasu, Peer Wadhai, Quaidabad Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shukrila, Mundi Bhalwal, Chapran, Puran, Karoli, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Chakwal Circle, Khanpur, Malhal Mughlan, Segalabad feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Bhalwal Khanpur Shahpur Gulshan Bagh Market From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

6 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

6 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

6 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

6 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan