IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Dhalla, H-8/2, I-8/2, I-9/2, NECOP, Pind Padian, Valley, Gulshan-e-Sehat, Sangjani, Shah Allah Dutta, Paswal, Air University, PM Housing Colony, NASTP, Qaziabad, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, Sharifabad, Khanna East Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Old Kaliam, Chatta Hatial, Bisali , Industrial, Bhal, Gumti, Jarrar Camp, Gracie Line, Japan Road, Sahala Feeders,, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zeeshan Colony, Misrial Road, Khanna 2, Ulnoor, Wahidabad, Tiramiri, Ghori Garden, Suhadran Road, Rehman Enclave, Khadripar, Azizabad, Gangal, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Airport, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Bhai, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Shamsabad, Mandi Bhalwal, Islampura, Kangar, Qazian, Colonel Muhammad Akram Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda, Mult Chowk Feeders and surrounding areas.

