IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, T&T Wani, Jhangi, EME Complex, Sector-4, Shamas Colony Feeders, Attock Circle, Dharaik Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Thakra, Ward No-8 Feeders and surrounding areas.