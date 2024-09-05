Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, T&T Wani, Jhangi, EME Complex, Sector-4, Shamas Colony Feeders, Attock Circle, Dharaik Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Thakra, Ward No-8 Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum Attock From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

8 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

8 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

9 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan