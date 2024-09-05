IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, T&T Wani, Jhangi, EME Complex, Sector-4, Shamas Colony Feeders, Attock Circle, Dharaik Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Thakra, Ward No-8 Feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions6 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for global action on Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
PTI culprit behind 9 May attacks: Bilal6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police enhances investigation skills with online lecture from Cambridge expert6 minutes ago
-
PTI not to get relief on May 9 turmoil: Musadiq16 minutes ago
-
Ulema unite for peace, justice in country16 minutes ago
-
Food point owner held after two siblings died of food poisoning16 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador visits APNS office16 minutes ago
-
ECP establishes PMCR for bye-elections NA 17116 minutes ago
-
Daycare Centre set up at NTDC Islamabad office16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi directs DCs to provide support NGOs for prevention of HIV, AIDS16 minutes ago
-
Google decides to increase its investment, support Government's initiative of youth's skills trainin ..26 minutes ago