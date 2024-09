IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Wahidabad, Taramree, Ghori Garden, Suhdran Road, Rahman Enclave, Kadirpur, Lohi Bhir, Athal, Shahpur, Treet, T&T, Bhara Kahu.II, Bhara Kahu.I, Mengyal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Gracie Line, Japan Road, Sehala, Pindi Board, Park View, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohranagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Morgah, New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, Jhatta Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhall, Gumti, Jarar Camp, Khasala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna.

II, Alnoor, Amer Hamza, Medina Colony, Dhok Chaudharian, Gangal, BBH, Airport, Service Road, Azharabad, Bhadana Feeders, Attock Circle, Air University, PM Housing Colony, NASTP, GBHP Colony, Qaziabad Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Islampura, Kangar Qazian, Colonel Muhammad Akram feeders, Chakwal Circle, Rawal, Sagarpur, Miani, Dhalar, Rizwan Mill, Al Qadir Mill, Chakaral, Sarkal, Sarpak, Islamia Chowk feeders and surrounding areas.