IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sarafa Bazar, City, Fawara Chowk, DHQ, Iqbal Road-II, Liaquat Bagh, Farooq Azam Road, Shamas Colony Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ward No.08 feeder and surrounding areas.
