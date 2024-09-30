IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Sihala College, From 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM Tariq Shaheed Feeder, From 08:00 To 12:00 Noon Golra, Ali Market, Bostan Road Feeders and surrounding areas.
