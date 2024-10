IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, Mangial, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Rehman Enclave, Kaderpar, Wahidabad, Tramiri, Ghori Garden, Suhdran Road, Khanna-II, Al Noor, Sohan, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Humayun, PAECHS, Old Rawat, CWO, Sparco, DHA Homes, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Sahala College, Model Town Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kayani Road, Muzmal Town, Service Road, Muslim Town, Kurry Road, Khuram Colony, Jinnah Camp, KRL, AFOHS, Azharabad, Mohammadi Colony, PAF, Bhadana, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran Feeders, Attock Circle, Dhirak, Jhang, DI Colony, People Colony, Bhandar, Jund City-I Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Manara Feeder and surrounding areas.