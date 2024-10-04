Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Carriage Factory Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Sahala College, Hanif Shaheed, Bostan Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kurry Road, Tariq Shaheed, Gollra, Ali Market Feeders , Attock Circle, Air University, PM Housing Colony, Qaziabad Feeders, On 06th October 2024, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hanif Shaheed, Sehala College Feeders and surroundings

