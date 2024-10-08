Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, Comsat, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiri, ISI, Kand Rajgaon, Rahara, PHA, PHA-II, Kurry Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kot Jabi, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hassu, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Hasu, Alamabad, Officer Colony, Radio Pak, Tariq Shaheed, EME Complex, Khayaban Sir Syed Feeders, Attock Circle, Mansar, Haji Shah, Gondal, Kamra Rural, Hameed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarpak, Islamia Chowk, Chakaral, Sarkal, Rawal Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Jakhar Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, GSO Circle, Khoi Ratta Express, Cheruhi Dungi, Dana Bhal, Sri, Cheruhi Express, Bharat Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoi Rata Feeders and surrounding areas.

