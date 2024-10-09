Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/2, New Exchange, Club-I, Peer Suhawah, Bari Imam, Khayaban Iqbal, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Rehman Enclave, Kadarpur, Wahidabad, Tramiree, Ghori Garden, Suhdran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahimabad, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Fuji Foundation, Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bhadana, Khanna-II, Ulnoor, Azharabad, Jhangi, Dhok Najo Feeders, Attock Circle, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan, DI Colony, People Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, CWO, PD Khan, K.

S Maniz feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Road Bari Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

12 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

2 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

3 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

4 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

4 hours ago
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

4 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

5 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

6 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

6 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan