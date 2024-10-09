IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/2, New Exchange, Club-I, Peer Suhawah, Bari Imam, Khayaban Iqbal, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Rehman Enclave, Kadarpur, Wahidabad, Tramiree, Ghori Garden, Suhdran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahimabad, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Fuji Foundation, Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bhadana, Khanna-II, Ulnoor, Azharabad, Jhangi, Dhok Najo Feeders, Attock Circle, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan, DI Colony, People Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, CWO, PD Khan, K.

S Maniz feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura feeders and surrounding areas.