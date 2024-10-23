IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:02 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Dhok Najo, Ahsanabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-I feeder temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. While due to system maintenance / development works and upgradation, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/2, New Exchange Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road. ,Gangal, BBH, Airport Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab.
I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Mahboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal , Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Old Kaliam, Gumti, Khasala, Qureshiabad, Girja-I, Hayal Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Milat Chowk, Kallar kahar, Pera Fatial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Express, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Khokhran, Deena-III Rohtas, Chamala Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, I- 16/2, I-16/4, Pandhoon, I-14/3, I-14/2, PHA-II, Noon Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, RCCI-5, Sagari, New Kalam, RCCI-4, Kalyam, Sparco, Rawat, Chowk Pindori, HPT-III feeders, From 06:30 AM to 18:30 PM, Kasbah Village, Khanpur, Bhagnagar, Shakrela feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales3 minutes ago
-
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana7 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..13 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy13 minutes ago
-
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye13 minutes ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to wrench back their homes from Indian unlawful occupation: AJK SCBA President22 seconds ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority women20 minutes ago
-
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held20 minutes ago
-
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday43 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc3 hours ago