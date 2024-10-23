IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Dhok Najo, Ahsanabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-I feeder temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. While due to system maintenance / development works and upgradation, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/2, New Exchange Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road. ,Gangal, BBH, Airport Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Mahboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal , Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Old Kaliam, Gumti, Khasala, Qureshiabad, Girja-I, Hayal Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Milat Chowk, Kallar kahar, Pera Fatial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Express, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Khokhran, Deena-III Rohtas, Chamala Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, I- 16/2, I-16/4, Pandhoon, I-14/3, I-14/2, PHA-II, Noon Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, RCCI-5, Sagari, New Kalam, RCCI-4, Kalyam, Sparco, Rawat, Chowk Pindori, HPT-III feeders, From 06:30 AM to 18:30 PM, Kasbah Village, Khanpur, Bhagnagar, Shakrela feeders and surrounding areas.