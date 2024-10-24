IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15/1, Gulzar Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chaklala Feeder temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters, while system maintenance / Due to development works and up gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, COMSAT, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiree, ISI, Kund Rajgaon, Rahara, PHA, PHA-II, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Scheme-II, Islamabad Club-I, Shahzad Town/Mahfooz Shaheed, Filtration Plant, Isolation Hospital feeders and surrounding areas.