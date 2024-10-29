Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PAF Feeder temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters.

While due to system maintenance / development works and up-gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Pir Sohawa, Bari Imam, Khayaban Iqbal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Social Security, Rajahabad, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadahi, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Bagh sardarn Bagh, Azharabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Rawal, Line Park , Kallarkahar, GSO Circle, Kalyal, Shahpur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun-I, Dhok Noor, Gulshanabad, 502 Workshop, Adiala Jail, Shahigan, Defense Road, Askari-14 feeders and surrounding areas.

