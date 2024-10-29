IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PAF Feeder temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters.
While due to system maintenance / development works and up-gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Pir Sohawa, Bari Imam, Khayaban Iqbal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Social Security, Rajahabad, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadahi, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Bagh sardarn Bagh, Azharabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Rawal, Line Park , Kallarkahar, GSO Circle, Kalyal, Shahpur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun-I, Dhok Noor, Gulshanabad, 502 Workshop, Adiala Jail, Shahigan, Defense Road, Askari-14 feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country
Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting
WASA starts campaign against dengue
Search operation conducted against criminals
RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area
Seminar held on empowering women through land rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case4 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country4 minutes ago
-
WASA starts campaign against dengue12 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted against criminals12 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on empowering women through land rights4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments regarding jail facilities to PTI founder4 minutes ago
-
ATC sends advocate Imaan Mazari, husband on 3-day remand4 minutes ago
-
PTI files review petition regarding Punjab election tribunal4 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway awards cash prizes to officials for rescuing a family from burning car4 minutes ago