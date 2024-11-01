IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 14:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gawalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohana Pura feeders and surrounding areas.