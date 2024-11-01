IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 14:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gawalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohana Pura feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat
Police arrange training for women self-defence
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms3 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman10 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases10 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs10 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence4 minutes ago
-
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb4 minutes ago
-
PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China4 minutes ago
-
Youth held for harassing polio team4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson4 minutes ago