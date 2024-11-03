IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, H-8/2, NECOP, I-8/2 Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, F-6 /1, Alipore, Burma, Wahidabad, Khanna East, CDA Office, G-6, Filtration Plant, Islamabad Club.I, New GHQ, G-10/1, I-8/1, G-13/2-1, NPF, T&T, Company Bagh, Gharidal, Patriata, Treat feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Pindhoon, Hyderi Chowk, B Block, Jamia Masjid, Dhok Khaba, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Khanna II, Tariq Shaheed, Sector 4, Committee Chowk, Tamsamaabad, Major Masood, Gwalmandi, Rajahabad, Amin Town, Bani, Tench Bhata, Askari XI, Radio Pak-I, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, I-14/3, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Haider Road, Rahimabad, PWD-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Gulistan Colony, Park View, Lalkarti, Kalyal, Hayal, Garja.
I, Chongi No. 22, Padial, New Rawat, Kahota City. Sukhu, Nishan Haider, Bhal Feeders, Attock Circle, Brahma, Jhang, Nawababad, Ghori, Salargah, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Sahala, Rashid Minhas, AWT Housing, Munirabad, Ahmednagar, Hasan Abdal, Valley, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Hattian, Qaziabad, GBHP, Shamsabad, Nad Topa, Attock Rural, Waisa, Akhori, New City, Pindi Ghep, Maniyawala, Qutbal, Pindsultani, Khore, Dharnal, Fateh Jhang, Laniwala, Chub Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Chhapran, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, New Chakyam, New Sanghui, Dina-4 City, Kroley, Bai Khan, Chhapran Sharif, Kantrela, Kangar Thatti Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan, Line Park, Megan, Minara, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Dhadyal City, Sehiglaabad, Sarkal, Bisharat, Darya Jalap, Dilwal, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pachand, GPO Chowk, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Daroot, Mail, Vanhar feeders and surrounding areas.
