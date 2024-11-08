IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bhara Kho. I&II, T&T, Athal, Shahpur, NIH, Treat, Golf City, New Exchange, I-8/2, I-8/3, H-8, NPCC-1, Shifa International Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalayam, Bisali, Pand jatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Lab-I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park.
I, car Chowk, Topi Pump Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Noon, Kayani Road, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, Shams Colony, MFM, Feeders, Attock Circle, Jhang Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Kaller Kahar, Feeder, GSO Circle, from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, 132 KV Dhadial. Gulpur Transmission Line, load management of 30 to 40 MW as per requirement from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, KRL, POF.I&II, Solar.I&II, Attock Cantt, Akhori, Artillery Centre, PM Colony, Kachhari, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders and surrounding areas.
