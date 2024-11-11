Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:38 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon EME Complex, Jhangi, P&T Wani, Alamabad, Jhanda feeders will remain closed due to installation of AMI meters.

From 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Qureshiabad, Girja-1, Ranyal, Zaraj-1&2, Zeta-1, Dhok Awan, Mora Nagyal Feeders, Islamabad Circle, Taramari, Lahtrar Road, Kund Rajgan, Chhata Bakhtawar,

PC, DCCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Tamasabad, Dhok Hukamdad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Ara Bazar Feeder, GSO Circle from 06:30 AM to 06:30 PM RCC II, III, IV, 132 KV New Rawat Grid Station, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Khanna Dak, Burma, Tiramari, Southern Road, ISI, Curry Road, Alnoor Colony, Wahidabad, Lahtrar Road Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Burma Road Bank Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Inter Services Intelligenc From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

6 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

6 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

6 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

6 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

6 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

21 minutes ago
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

2 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

21 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

21 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

21 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan