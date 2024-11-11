IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon EME Complex, Jhangi, P&T Wani, Alamabad, Jhanda feeders will remain closed due to installation of AMI meters.

From 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Qureshiabad, Girja-1, Ranyal, Zaraj-1&2, Zeta-1, Dhok Awan, Mora Nagyal Feeders, Islamabad Circle, Taramari, Lahtrar Road, Kund Rajgan, Chhata Bakhtawar,

PC, DCCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Tamasabad, Dhok Hukamdad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Ara Bazar Feeder, GSO Circle from 06:30 AM to 06:30 PM RCC II, III, IV, 132 KV New Rawat Grid Station, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Khanna Dak, Burma, Tiramari, Southern Road, ISI, Curry Road, Alnoor Colony, Wahidabad, Lahtrar Road Feeders and surrounding areas.