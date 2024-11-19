IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Chhata Bakhtawar, New Marvi, Navy, Zia Masjid, Highway, Koral, PHA Flats, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Abpara, Madinah Market, G-9/3, I-9/4, I-11/1, I-10-1, Warda Humna, Railway Road, Bhara Kaho, Bhara Kaho.II, Pindi Point, Dhalla, Upertupah, Bari Imam, Bhara Kaho.I ,Athal, Shahpur Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle,6th Road, A Block, Muzmal Town, Jannah Camp, Farooq Azam, APHS, Zafaral Haq, Dhok Khaba, Fawara Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Rajahabad, Muslimabad, Asghar Mall, Azizabad, NLC, Kayani Road, MH, MH.2, Zeeshan Colony, Ameer Hamza Colony, Shams Colony, Noon Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Jahangir Road, Rahimabad, NPF.I , Model Town, Murree Brewery, AOWHS, Humayun.I, Khasala, Dhamiyal, UC Lakhan, Jhawara, Rajar, Old Rawat, Lahtrad.II, Doberan, New Chuah, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Panjar, Chowk Pandori, PAECHS, Bengali, Raman, Gagan, Mandra, Dhamiyal.I, Gulshan Saeed, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Nawaz Shaheed, Jalala, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Garhi Afghana, Pur Miana, Hassan Abdal, Islampura, Shahullah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Hazro, GBHP, Qaziabad, Hattian, Shamsabad, Maskinabad, People Colony, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Dhok Fateh, Kachhari, Attock Cantt, Gharib Wall, Hafizabad, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City.
II, Nara, Kamrial, Khore, Fateh Jang, Lani Wala, Chub Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbas Pura, Sanaullah Shaheed, New Cantt Jhelum, CMH Jhelum, Kariala, Kohar, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, Chamala, M.Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Cantt, Dinah, Sanghui, Mumtaz Shaheed, Karoli, Hayat Sir Road, Main Bazar, Behlot, Sohawah Kachheri, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, RTM Mill, KTM Mill, Qazia, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhoun, Line Park, Jamalwal, Khair Pur, Main Bazar, Jand Awan, Dhudial City, Dharogi Rajgan, Pinwal, Dandot, Dalwal, Ahmed Abad, Katchery, Dullaha, Neela, Dhurnal, Moorat, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Thoa Mehram Khan, Khuian feeders, GSO Circle From 06:30 AM to 06:30 PM, RCCI-I,III,IV Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Baloch, Jindal, Paljari, Tangi Gali, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flats, MH-I, CMH-I, MH-II, Zeeshan Colony, Hyder Road, NLC, Galiana, EC Mill, RT Mill, Mandira, Samot, LTC, Dhirkot, Chaman Kot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhila, Sohawa, Manhasa, Nimbal, Birut Kazmi, Dhirkot-II feeders and surrounding areas.
