IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zircon Heights, MFM, KTM Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, NRC, Millatabad, New Race Course, Dhok Chaudhryan, MFM, KTM, Zircon Heights, Chakra, Range Road Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Mong City, Mong Pattan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders, from 12:00 PM to 04:00 PM, Rawalakot.

2, Khaigala, CMH.I, CMH.2, City.3, Panola Express Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Modern Flour Mill, Millat Abad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dhok Chaudhryan, KTM, Range Road, Zircon Heights feeders and 132KV ACL consumer grid and surrounding areas.