IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Supermarket, Alipur, Highway, T&T, Zia Masjid, G-6, Filtration Plant, Islamabad Club.I, F-10/3, G-10/1, I-8/1, I-10/4, Atwar Bazaar, NPF, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Bareen, Upper Topa, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Lohi Bhair Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, Holy Family, Bani, C-Block, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Fazahiya, Muslim Town, Dhok Hakmdad, Arya Mohalla, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Alamabad, Quaidabad, Bagh Sardaran, Tench Bhata, Madina Colony, Radio Pak.I, EME Complex, Jhangi, P&T Wini, Lakho Road, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Haider Road, Adamji Road, Bostan Khan Road, Swan Garden-I, Swan, National Park, Morga, Lalkarti, Adiala, Gulshan Fatima, Girja-I, Jhawara, Chakri, Sehala College, Kahuta City-II, Kallor City, New Chuah, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Ghazan Khan, Chowk Pindori, Jhatta Hathial, Bahr Kalyal, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Hamid Jhangi, National Park, Qureshiabad, Ranial, Shahpur, Adiala, Dhok Noor, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhamial-I, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Qasim Base Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghauri, Salargah, Ghazi Kohli, Kala Khan, Faisal Hill-I & II, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Lala Rukh, Ahmednagar, Islampura, Colonel Sher Khan, Hasan Abdal, Shafi Chauhan, Gulshan Sehat, D-18, D-17, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hattian, GBHP, Shamsabad, Maskinabad, Mari, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Dilawabad, Dardad, Noorpur, Murt, Padi, Kamrial, Galial, Gagan, Anjara, Pindi Ghep, City, Paswal, Sanghui, Pind Pran Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspora, F-13 Garmala, Nogran, Shikrila, Puran, F-6 Mashin Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Gadari, Sohan, New Domeli, Chotala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Gujar Khan, Ward No-8, Ghori Dhamek, Khalia, Chhapar.

Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Kantriyala, Kangar Thatti, Qaziyan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Line Park, Jamalwal, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhedial Rural, Khanpur, Chakral, Darya Jalap, Tuba, PD Khan, Sagarpur, Dulha, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Dharabi, Dhular, Mughala, Bhadial, Patwali, Sarpak, Islamia Chowk Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Exchange, I-10 Sector, Furnace, Sir Syed Street, PTN, United Steel, Ahmednagar, KSB, Islampura, Gadwal.1&2, Karnal Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Hussainabad, Fazal Rubber & Steel, Mong City, Mong Pattan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders, 132KV ACL Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas.