IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday (Nov 27) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Taramari, China Chowk, Karur, Burma, Aziz Chowk, G-6/3, Shahzad Town, F-10, G-10/M, I-8/3, I-10/2, G-11/2, F-11 Mkz, N.I.H, AQ Khan, Company Bagh, Beirut, Kotli Satyan, Shahdara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, 4th Road, B Block, Khurram Colony, KRL, Farooq Azam, Airport, Tamsamabad, Liaquat Bagh, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Ali Market, Abu Bakar, People Colony, Askari XI, Officer Colony, Saham, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Scheme-III, Sir Syed Road, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Rahmatabad-I, Dr.Town, Hamak, Scheme-III, Park View, KH Road, Dhok Noor, Kohala, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, RA Bazar, Padial, Hanif Shaheed, Khawaja, Nara Matur, Industrial, Bengali, Syed Kasran, Gagan, Mandra Feeders, Attock Circle, Paswal, Sangjani, Pandparan, Sher Shah Suri, HMC Road, Taxila, Dhirak, Khanabad, Lalazar, Industrial, Sangjani, Pindparan, Darya Sharif, Gondal, Nar Topa, People Colony, Dilawarabad, Bolinwal, Mithal, Bahtar, Pari, Jhang, Kamrial, Ahmeddal, Khanda, Gul.

Muhammad, Dhirak Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachary, Sanaullah Shaheed, New Cantt Jhelum, CMH Jhelum, Kariala, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Borin, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Singhui, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Karoly, Hayat Sir Road, Main Bazaar, Sohawa Kachary, Chappar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Karsal, Kangar Thati, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarpak, Sarkal, Kallar Kahar, Bhawan, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Adi, Dhadial Express, Durgi Rajgan, Rawal, Lalla Town, K.S. Maniz, Jalalpur, Balksar, Lawa, GPO Chowk, Malkwal, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Badhyal, Patwali Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Subhanuddin, I-11/1, I-11/2, Nika Kalan, Pindi Gheep, Gharib Wal, Muslim Town, City, Toot Oil, Kharapa, Sector A, F & C, Sang, Mangla Metal, Shahpur Feeders and surrounding areas.