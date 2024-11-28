Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 12:06 AM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bhara Kahu. I&II, Athal, Shahpur, Ghauri Garden, New Marvi, Tamir, Pindorian, UC Road, Marvi, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Aabpara, F-10/2, G-9/M, International School, I-11/2, G-11/4, F-11 Tower, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Nimble, Upper Topa, TDCP, Treat Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shalimar City, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/I&II, Nogazi, Fazaya-I&II,Bajnial-I&II, Lakho Road, NRC, Golra, Pirwadhai, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, E-Block, Afandi Colony, Muzammil Town, Al Noor Colony, Service Road, Dhok Hakmdad, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gowalmandi, Amin Town, Asghar Mall, MH, Ameer Hamza Colony, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Topi Pump, Tipu Road, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Layer, AOWHS, Dhamial.I, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Hyder Road, Tipu Road, Makkah Chowk, CBR.I, Askari 14, Kalyal. Dhamial, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Rajar, RCCI-II, V, Kahota City.

I, Dubiran, Ghazan Khan, Chowk Pindori, Pind Jatla, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, CB Khan. II, Mandra-II Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Behlot, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Shafi Chauhan, Pathar. Gar, Babarakhi, Kohsar Valley, Valley, Hameed Kamra Rural, Mansar, Ghor Ghashti, 3 Mela, Shadi Khan, PM Housing Colony, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Nara, Dharnal, Galial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Amanpur Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, M Riaz Shaheed, Dinah.1 Bakrala, Bhagwal, New Chakiam, Chautala, Dinah.4 City, Gujar Khan, Mitwa, Ghauri Dhamek, Kalia, Mal Awan, Kantrila, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park, Megan, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Dhadial Rural, Malhal Mughal, Bhikri, Darya Jalap, Tuba, PD Khan, Sagarpur, Pipli, Dharnal, Sukho, Tala Gang City, Aqwal, Bilalabad, Darut, Mail, Wanhar feeders, GSO Circle, from 06:30 am to 18:30 pm, RCCI-I, III, IV feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, USA - A, B&C Old USA Embassy, RA Bazaar, AWT, Mall Road, AFIC, Tench Bhata, MH-3, Qasim Market, CMH-2, Sprint Mall, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flats, MH-1, CMH-1, MH-2, Zeeshan Colony, Haider Road, NLC feeders, DG Khan Cement Factory Grid Station and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

USA Islamabad Army Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Jeddah Marriage Road Bank Gar Rashid Nara Rawalpindi Makkah Circle Chakwal Jhelum Khairpur Bhalwal Attock Gujar Khan Fateh Jang Shahpur Gulshan Topi Market Capital Development Authority Mosque Muslim Family From Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

21 seconds ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

23 seconds ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

24 seconds ago
 Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

26 seconds ago
 Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 hours ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 hours ago
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

2 hours ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

2 hours ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

2 hours ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan