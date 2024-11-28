IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 12:06 AM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bhara Kahu. I&II, Athal, Shahpur, Ghauri Garden, New Marvi, Tamir, Pindorian, UC Road, Marvi, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Aabpara, F-10/2, G-9/M, International School, I-11/2, G-11/4, F-11 Tower, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Nimble, Upper Topa, TDCP, Treat Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shalimar City, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/I&II, Nogazi, Fazaya-I&II,Bajnial-I&II, Lakho Road, NRC, Golra, Pirwadhai, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, E-Block, Afandi Colony, Muzammil Town, Al Noor Colony, Service Road, Dhok Hakmdad, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gowalmandi, Amin Town, Asghar Mall, MH, Ameer Hamza Colony, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Topi Pump, Tipu Road, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Layer, AOWHS, Dhamial.I, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Hyder Road, Tipu Road, Makkah Chowk, CBR.I, Askari 14, Kalyal. Dhamial, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Rajar, RCCI-II, V, Kahota City.
I, Dubiran, Ghazan Khan, Chowk Pindori, Pind Jatla, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, CB Khan. II, Mandra-II Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Behlot, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Shafi Chauhan, Pathar. Gar, Babarakhi, Kohsar Valley, Valley, Hameed Kamra Rural, Mansar, Ghor Ghashti, 3 Mela, Shadi Khan, PM Housing Colony, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Nara, Dharnal, Galial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Amanpur Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, M Riaz Shaheed, Dinah.1 Bakrala, Bhagwal, New Chakiam, Chautala, Dinah.4 City, Gujar Khan, Mitwa, Ghauri Dhamek, Kalia, Mal Awan, Kantrila, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park, Megan, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Dhadial Rural, Malhal Mughal, Bhikri, Darya Jalap, Tuba, PD Khan, Sagarpur, Pipli, Dharnal, Sukho, Tala Gang City, Aqwal, Bilalabad, Darut, Mail, Wanhar feeders, GSO Circle, from 06:30 am to 18:30 pm, RCCI-I, III, IV feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, USA - A, B&C Old USA Embassy, RA Bazaar, AWT, Mall Road, AFIC, Tench Bhata, MH-3, Qasim Market, CMH-2, Sprint Mall, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flats, MH-1, CMH-1, MH-2, Zeeshan Colony, Haider Road, NLC feeders, DG Khan Cement Factory Grid Station and surrounding areas.
