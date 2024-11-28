IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Koral, ISI, Shikrpian, CDA Flats, Pak China, Koror, F-8/3, EOBI, H- 8/2, NECOP, AIOU, Police Line, Golra-II, F-11/2, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kuri, Kaldana, Barin, PAF, Patriata, Bari Imam, New Exchange, I-10/2, Bhara Kahu-I & II, Athal, Shahpur Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, F-Block, Shamsabad, Kurry Road, Khanna Road, Muslim Town, Gulzar Quaid, Pindhoon, Mangtal, Ratta, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Dhok Farman Ali, Bustan Khan Road, CBR.II, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Layar Colony, Humayun Road, Shahpur, Garja-I, Jhawara, Chahan, Old Rawat, Lahtrar-II, Kallar Syedan, New Choah, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Pinjar, Sagri, DHA Homes, Redco, Jhatta Hathial, Bahr Kalyal, Raman, Mahuta, Hamid Jhangi, Dhok Farman Ali, Adiala, Dhok Noor, Ziraj.I&II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, Major Riaz, Lala Zaar, Shah Jeevan ,Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhamyal-I, Lalkarti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Qasim Base, New Kaliam, Basali, Pind Jatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Lab-I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi Ghar, Haru, Salar Gah, Ghori, Taxila, HMC Road, Sher Shah Suri, Wahdat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Poormiana, Garhi Afghana, Ahmed Nagar, Brahma, Shahullah Dutta, Sarya Kharboza, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hattian, GBHP, Shamsabad, Nar Topa, Aminabad, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Dilawarabad, DI Colony, Kachhari, Muslim Town, Nurpur, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City.

II, Jund City, Jund City.II, Mahfouz Shaheed, Khore, Gagan, Anjara, Dhirak, Jhang Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Langarpur, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kohar, Pakhwal, Mangala Cantt, Gadari, Hasnot, Khai Khalian, Mumtaz Shaheed, Karoli, Hayat Sir Road, Sohahas Kachhari, Main Bazar, Chhapar. Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Kursal, Kangar Thatti, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bharpur, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Dharnaka, Main Bazar, Daulatala, Dhadyal City, Sehiglaabad, Sarkal, Basharat, Duffer, Katas, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Abdullahpur, Kursal, DS Bilawal, Kaloo, Jatla, Pira Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Bhadyal, Patwali, Sarpak, Kallar kahar Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Park Enclave.I, PHA-I, Isolation Hospital, PHA-II, Industrial-2 (Bulk Supply of AJK), Gharibwal, Pindi Gheab, Nikka Kalan, New City, Kharpa, Tut Oil field, Malhwali, Sony Feeders and surrounding areas.