IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Progamme

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CDA Flats, G-8/2, Iqbal Town, UC Road, Charah, Melody, New Marvi, Park Enclave, F-10 Markaz, G-10/3, Industrial.I&II, Carriage Factory, Golara.II, Railway Road, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Canton, Patriata, Angori Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Medina Colony, Amerhamza Colony Feeders, GSO Circle, Bhni, Baral/MES-I, Gadari, CMH/MES-II feeders and surroundings.

