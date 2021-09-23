IESCO notifies power suspension program

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Sarai Kharboza , Pind Padian, ECHS, Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Wahdat Colony, Nogzi feeders and surrounding areas.