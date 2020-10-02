IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon Jund Awan , Mangwal, Dhadial Express, CTM, Syed Kasran, Gawalmandi, City, DHQ, Khanna -2, Lakho Road, Nogzi, Faziya, Islampura Feeders, From 08:00 am to 10:00 am NDC-2, Karachi Company, International school feeders and surrounding areas.