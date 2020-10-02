UrduPoint.com
IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:36 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon Jund Awan , Mangwal, Dhadial Express, CTM, Syed Kasran, Gawalmandi, City, DHQ, Khanna -2, Lakho Road, Nogzi, Faziya, Islampura Feeders, From 08:00 am to 10:00 am NDC-2, Karachi Company, International school feeders and surrounding areas.

