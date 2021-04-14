UrduPoint.com
IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:34 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the time period from 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Nogzi Feeder and suburb areas.

